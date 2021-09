MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia resumes regular air service with Spain, Iraq, Kenya, and Slovakia from September 21, the Russian government said on Monday, citing the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

"Russia resumes air service with Spain, Iraq, Kenya, and Slovakia from September 21," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, flights to Egypt and Turkey will be resumed from Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita also from September 21.