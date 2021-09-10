There are no talks about single currency of Russia and Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Creating a single currency for Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Union State has not yet been discussed, even in the long term, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There are no talks about this yet. Yesterday, in particular, two presidents spoke about this," Peskov said answering a question about the time frame for a single currency for the two countries.

According to him, so far there are no such prospects.

On Thursday, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, held talks in Moscow. Following the meeting, the leaders announced the agreement on all 28 union programs - documents on further integration of the two countries within the framework of the Union State. According to the programs, Russia and Belarus will create united energy markets and common payment space, harmonize monetary policy, and will pursue a single macroeconomic policy. In the future, Moscow and Minsk, according to the Belarusian president, may move on to further political integration.