Russia ready to supply hydrogen to Europe through Germany

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply hydrogen to Germany with subsequent transit to other European countries, said Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov at a meeting with the German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Gaire on Friday.

"We see Germany as one of our most promising partners. We are ready to discuss future hydrogen production, supply contracts, the necessary format and requirements. We are interested in joint projects to develop transport infrastructure in Russia in order to organize hydrogen export to Germany with subsequent transit to other European countries," Reshetnikov said. He added that Russia is ready to work on hydrogen energy development and production along with other countries, including Germany.

Reshetnikov also pointed out that Russian-German relations persisted during the pandemic as well.

The German Ambassador also expressed interest in a dialogue with Moscow, on hydrogen in particular. According to him, the biggest potential in Russian-German relations lies "primarily in the joint development of environmentally friendly and energy-saving technologies." "The way energy is produced will radically change in the upcoming years. We want to see through these transformations with our partners and work towards cooperation, including cooperation with Russia. It is very important that we form energy and climate protection policies," Gaire said.