Number of donors in Russia now comparable to 2019 levels — federal agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The number of blood donors in Russia grew by 9% in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, the numbers have returned to the pre-pandemic levels, Olga Eichler, Head of the Department of Medical Support for Conversion and Extreme Work and the Blood Service of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA), said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Yes, of course, we have returned to the numbers of the pre-COVID period, 2019, and the number of donors is now comparable to the 2019 levels. Compared to 2020, the number of donors grew by 9% over the same period," she said.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program was "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.