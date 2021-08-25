Ukrainian opposition politician exposes Kiev’s purchasing schemes with Russian gas

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine still remains a consumer of Russian natural gas and receives up to 15 bln cubic meters of the fuel per year, while talks about the reverse and physical purchases in Ukraine are not related to reality, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Wednesday in an interview with the First Independent Ukrainian TV Channel.

"I would like to shine the spotlight on a highly serious challenge: Ukraine currently receives gas from Russia. Not directly, but from direct supplies. What happens? Gas flowing by transit to Europe is withdrawn on the territory of Ukraine and deals to purchase this gas are made with European nations that are consumers of Russian gas. That is, it does not go to Europe; it remains in Ukraine. We therefore actually get 10-14 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Indeed, precisely this gas! Now imagine, what if gas did not flow to Europe over this pipeline?" the politician suggested.

Fellow citizens can pose this question to the authorities in power but there will be no response, Medvedchuk asserted.

"Furthermore, any answer from them will be deemed to be a pure fabrication of the actual developments and assessments of facts Ukraine could face," he said. If Ukraine does not reject direct gas supplies from Russia, it will be eventually much cheaper for end consumers, he added.

The contract for gas transit via Ukraine can be renewed but only if it is economically beneficial for Europe and Russia, Medvedchuk said. "I affirm this can take place but on a competitive basis only. Gas will flow by transit to Europe over a route 2,000 km longer than Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 only if it is economically feasible. For whom? Firstly, for the consumers of this gas, to be precise, consumers in EU countries. Secondly, if it benefits the gas supplier, Russia, based on the transit fee. Thirdly, if the outcome of the benefits of the first and the second would eventually be advantageous for Ukraine," he noted. The creation of a trilateral gas consortium can be the way out of this situation, the politician added.

Since November 2015, Kiev has not been buying Russian gas directly and substituted it by what is known as virtual reverse flows from Europe. Gas does not physically cross the western border of Ukraine but it is formalized as imported from Europe.

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev negotiated the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine from 2020 to 2024 with the option of an agreement renewal for another decade.