Turkey expects Russia to boost gas supplies via TurkStream - Erdogan

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Turkey expects that the supplies of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline will be increased, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks by phone on Saturday.

"President Erdogan pointed out that Turkey and Russia believe the cooperation in the economic sector to be crucial. He also said that he expects an increased flow of gas through TurkStream, which is one of the areas of cooperation in this sector," his office quoted him as saying.