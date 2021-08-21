{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Turkey expects Russia to boost gas supplies via TurkStream - Erdogan

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Turkey expects that the supplies of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline will be increased, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks by phone on Saturday.

"President Erdogan pointed out that Turkey and Russia believe the cooperation in the economic sector to be crucial. He also said that he expects an increased flow of gas through TurkStream, which is one of the areas of cooperation in this sector," his office quoted him as saying.

Russia expands sanctions on Ukraine to include top diplomat, top security official
The number of sanctioned Ukrainian individuals rose from 849 to 922
Read more
Israel strikes Shia fighters’ bases near Damascus, Homs — media
There have been no reports of any casualties among the Syrian troops and militia, or any damage
Read more
German Chancellor welcomes dialogue with Russia
Angela Merkel noted that Russia and Germany "have things to discuss" including the crisis in Afghanistan, trade relations and the issues of bilateral cooperation
Read more
Russia expands sanctions on Ukraine to include top diplomat, top security official
The number of sanctioned Ukrainian individuals rose from 849 to 922
Read more
Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the Taliban movement has not yet taken full control of all Afghanistan
Read more
Press review: Where will the Taliban raise money and Nord Stream 2 eyes November start
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 20th
Read more
Russian defense firm to show latest versions of Taifun armored vehicles at Army forum
The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28 and feature over 220 exhibits
Read more
The Times publishes a fake about Russian subs off Ireland — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the groundless charges in this article are expected to make the Western reader feel "growing Russian threat"
Read more
Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels
Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Moskalvo, and Poronaisk will be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships
Read more
Nord Stream 2 not confirming reports pipeline to be completed on August 23
"The pipeline is already more than 99% completed, and we will reveal the pipelaying completion in due time," the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG informed
Read more
MiG-29 plane crashes in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, pilot dead — Southern Military District
A commission of the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to the site to study what caused the crash
Read more
No plans to integrate Donbass into Russia behind decision to issue Russian passports
"The decision to simplify passport issuance procedures came solely as a humanitarian measure after a blockade was placed on Donbass and its residents were deprived of their civil rights," deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak noted
Read more
Bundestag pursuing talks with Russia on hydrogen supplies via Nord Stream 2
"Russia has enormous potential in producing green hydrogen that we will need to carry out energy reform," Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst explained
Read more
Germany remains one of Russia’s main partners in Europe, worldwide, Putin says
The Russian president noted the work of Russian-German bilateral mechanisms, groups and forums, including the Year of Germany in Russia dedicated to economic development
Read more
Russia ready to expand cooperation with Turkey for aircraft deliveries — Rosoboronexport
The Su-35 aircraft are a potential product to promote to Turkey but the Turkish side has not yet finally decided on the aircraft that will be linked to the cooperation program, Head of the Rosoboronexport state arms seller’s delegation Denis Gizunov noted
Read more
Russian developer ready to launch clinical trials of nasal spray coronavirus vaccine
According to Alexander Gintsburg, the nasal spray vaccine consists of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities, which are respectful of the will of people
Read more
Syria’s air defense systems intercept Israeli missile attack over Damascus
On August 17, the Israeli Air Forces attacked positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian Shiite units fighting on its side in the southwest Quneitra Governorate
Read more
Flight recorders of Il-112V ill-fated plane deciphered — source
Both black boxes were slightly burnt and damaged, but specialists managed to read the data in a special laboratory
Read more
Ashraf Ghani vows to return to Afghanistan soon
In a video address he noted that he would continue working "to achieve justice for Afghans"
Read more
Nazarbayev offers creation of joint ventures in defense industry at meeting with Mishustin
Kazakhstan’s first president also suggested that industrial cooperation with Russia should be expanded amid the western countries’ sanctions
Read more
Russia ready to provide planes to evacuate Afghans to any country — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that Russia had no information about Russian nationals who could have been hurt at Kabul airport amid the developments of the past few days
Read more
US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow
The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications"
Read more
Russia asks Merkel to push Kiev towards implementing its commitments — Putin
The Russian president praised Angela Merkel for doing much in the interests of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, being one of the originators of the Normandy format
Read more
Russia furnishes Spain with data on naval ships’ plans to call at Ceuta port — embassy
Earlier, it was reported the Spanish authorities thought over their reply to Russia’s request for its fleet’s refilling at the port of Ceuta
Read more
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to unveil state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship at Army forum
This year, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will also feature new innovation projects of civilian output
Read more
Russia to use next-generation Armata tanks to fine-tune warfare tactics
Member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko pointed out that the Russian tank-building industry had also hammered out the technology for repairing and upgrading all basic combat vehicles in service
Read more
Russia launches serial production of latest multiple rocket launchers with new munitions
State-of-the-art Tornado-G, Uragan-1M and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems have been adopted for service to replace the outdated Grad, Uragan and Smerch systems
Read more
Launch of Russia’s Luna-25 automatic station to Moon rescheduled for 2022
The station will become the first domestic spacecraft in the country’s modern history on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
‘Unacceptable to impose alien standards of political life’: Putin on US Afghan gamble
The Russian President called on countries to consolidate efforts to support the Afghan people and normalize the situation in Afghanistan
Read more
Ukraine claims 44 countries, organizations are co-founders of Crimean Platform
The Crimean Platform was initiated by Vladimir Zelensky in order to coordinate efforts globally to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction
Read more
US controversial policies can destabilize global oil market, experts say
"The era of hydrocarbons is far from over, and the policy of the new American President poses a threat to both the US economy and the global market," economist Nikita Krichevsky notes
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled
The pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled
Read more
Press review: Biden scraps exporting democracy and Taliban takeover to impact CIS, Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 18th
Read more
Russia finds worrisome plans for US military buildup in Poland — Zakharova
Alongside the US and NATO buildups near Russia’s Western borders, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman drew attention to growing military activity near Russia’s southern borders
Read more
Gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 to equal 5.6 bln cubic meters in 2021, says Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the project was 99% complete, and the pipe-laying barge Fortuna continued to work at the final section. The first string of the pipeline was completed in June this year
Read more
‘Defeat for Western world’: Taliban win top geopolitical upheaval after Crimea — Borrell
On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without encountering any resistance
Read more
US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 violate international law - Russian ambassador
This is nothing more than an attempt to gain a competitive advantage for its fuel and technology suppliers, Antonov pointed out
Read more
Libyan top diplomat’s Russia visit testifies to priority of relations, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that he was particularly pleased to welcome the first female top diplomat in Libya’s history to Moscow
Read more
Merkel to focus on Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan during visit to Russia — spokesperson
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow to be on Friday, August 20
Read more
Putin, Italian PM discuss situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin
The parties emphasized the importance of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe and ensuring the safety of the country’s people
Read more
Russia returns Ukraine’s protest note over Lavrov’s trip to Crimea without consideration
Maria Zakharova stressed that it is high for the Ukrainian counterparts to realize that the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are Russian territories
Read more
German region puts plans to purchase 1 mln Sputnik V doses on hold, says report
For the purchase to be physically implemented the certificate granted by the European Medicines Agency was required
Read more
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
Read more
Taliban publishes declaration to mark Afghan Independence Day, spokesman says
This is the first official document of its kind by the Taliban, marking the occasion of the national event after the group took control of the country
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion, 15 km by sea left — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that the route for transporting gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2 was 2,000 km shorter than the transit route through Ukraine
Read more
Russia to feature latest guided missile frigate at defense show in Turkey
At the IDEF 2021 defense show, the crew of the frigate Admiral Essen will demonstrate an advanced warship of Russian shipbuilding and new weapon systems that it carries
Read more
Experts predict gas supplies could start flowing through Nord Stream 2 in October
They point out that if gas supplies over the Nord Stream 2 start from the new gas year, throughput volumes can be higher
Read more
Press review: Patrushev says Afghan fate awaits Ukraine and error cuts EU gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 19th
Read more