Bank of Russia buys $196 mln worth of foreign exchange on domestic market

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased 14.4 bln rubles ($196 mln) worth of foreign exchange on the domestic market with settlements on August 12, the regulator reported Friday.

The amount of foreign exchange purchased by the Central Bank with settlements on August 11 also equaled 14.4 bln rubles.

The Finance Ministry returned to purchasing foreign exchange under the fiscal rule starting January 15. Since then, the amount of forex purchased on the domestic market has reached 1.179 trillion rubles ($16 bln).

Previously, the Bank of Russia carried out transactions on the preemptive sale of foreign currency on the domestic market as part of implementing the fiscal rule mechanism in a move to make the actions of monetary authorities more predictable and reduce volatility on the financial markets amid major changes on the global oil market. The amount of forex sold on the domestic market totaled 1.685 trillion rubles ($22.27 bln).

The transactions were planned to be conducted until the start of regular sales of foreign exchange using the finances from the National Wealth Fund.