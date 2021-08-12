Hainan's Sanya to expand smart technology application

HAIKOU, August 12. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya with the help of innovative companies intends to significantly expand the scope of smart technologies in many ways, reported the Sanya Daily newspaper citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the latest developments will primarily be implemented in medicine, education, tourism and transport. The local government intends to stimulate the use of technologies such as the Internet of Things, Big Data and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

According to the newspaper, due to the fact that Sanya is China's leading resort, the economy of which is closely related to marine projects, the development of smart technologies in water transport is becoming an especially urgent matter.

"Every yacht, every sailboat in our city uses 4G and 5G technologies, maritime satellite communications and Beidou navigation," said deputy general director of Sanya's Scientific Investment Group Xu Bin. "With this control system, we can increase the number of passenger seats, through electronic cartography to create longer travel routes with an expansion of the coverage area."

He clarified that thanks to the informatization of management processes in Sanya, a complex platform has already been formed, which can lead to an increase in the flow of tourists and an increase in the quality of services provided by local firms to tourists. It allows them to annually make transactions on Hainan worth about 4 billion yuan (more than $ 617 million at the current exchange rate). The proliferation of smart technologies is expected to be an important factor in the development of the local consumer sector.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The island's administration intends to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, with the headquarters of big Chinese and foreign companies. This Chinese town, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is transforming from year to year, attracting the attention of an increasing number of investors.