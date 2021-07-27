Moscow Exchange to admit 31 more foreign stocks to trading starting August 2

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans to admit 31 more international stocks, including shares of Alcoa Corporation, Fox Corporation, The Hershey Company, etc., to trading on August 2, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On 2 August 2021, Moscow Exchange will admit 31 foreign stocks to trading, including shares of Alcoa Corp., Fox Corporation, The Hershey Company, etc. As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of foreign issuers available for trading on Moscow Exchange will reach 204," the statement said.

MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in the future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers, and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on August 24, 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in Russian rubles using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD).