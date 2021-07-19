More than half of Russians not satisfied with their salaries

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Around 44% of Russians are satisfied with the level of their salaries, while 47.1% are not completely satisfied, and 8.8% are not at all satisfied, according to the data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to the service, among those satisfied with their salaries there is a large share (66.7%) of managers and representatives of government bodies and organizations, as well as highly qualified specialists - around 51.3%.

The highest level of dissatisfaction with their salaries was observed in such categories as workers associated with paperwork and preparation of information (53.4%), housing and communal services workers (51.4%), unskilled workers (52.8%), machine operators and machinists (48.9%), workers in agriculture and industry (49.9%).

The share of those satisfied with salaries was lower among women: 41.3% against 46.4% among men.

The study was conducted from October 14 to November 2, 2020, through a personal survey and analysis of households and their residents throughout Russia.