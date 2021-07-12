Second string of Nord Stream 2 almost ready — German Economy Ministry

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. The second string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is almost ready, and the technical expert examination and acceptance will follow, the German Economy Ministry says in its statement released on Monday.

"The so-called "technical acceptance" process is currently underway. Construction of the first string has been completed, and the second string is almost finalized. The technical expert review and acceptance will follow," the Ministry said. The permit for construction in German waters in the Baltic Sea, including the exclusive economic zone, was issued, it noted.

"Issue of a permit for gas intake is in the competence of the Mining Authority of Stralsund. The technical expert review and acceptance are currently implemented as part of this process," the Ministry added.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year, Managing Director of Nord Stream 2 AG Matthias Warnig, the pipeline project operator, said in the interview with Handelsblatt newspaper earlier.