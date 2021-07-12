All permits to build Nord Stream 2 issued — German Economy Ministry

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. All the construction permits for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany were issued, spokesperson of the German Economy Ministry Beate Baron said at a briefing on Monday.

"All the construction permits have been issued — and already a long time ago. As far as operations are concerned, the Federal Network Agency [the German regulator — TASS] can probably help in this regard," she said.

Construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year, Managing Director of Nord Stream 2 AG Matthias Warnig, the pipeline project operator, said in the interview with Handelsblatt newspaper earlier.