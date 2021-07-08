Russia seeks to solve cargo transportation problem with China — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Russia and China are in constant contact to find a stable solution to problems with cargo transportation across the common border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Thursday.

"We are in constant contact with our Chinese partners in order to promptly resolve the inevitable problems that arise with a large volume of cooperation. In the era of the coronavirus, difficulties with cargo transportation across our common border were added to these problems. We are regularly looking for a gradual but still sustainable solution to this problem. Chinese colleagues understand our concern, and will take the necessary measures," Lavrov said.

The minister drew attention to the fact that China accounts for almost two-thirds of foreign investments attracted to the Far East. "We are trying to do our best to ensure that these investments go to breakthrough areas, ensuring an increase in our competitiveness. In this regard, there is a Russian-Chinese government commission, one of five, which deals with investment projects on both sides," Lavrov added.