20 contracts for 88 military helicopters signed by Russian Helicopters in 2020

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters, a holding company incorporated into the state corporation Rostec, signed 20 contracts for 88 military helicopters for more than 257 billion rubles (3.459 billion US dollars) in 2020, according to the company’s annual report released on Tuesday.

"The work for marketing military helicopters in 2020 yielded 20 contracts for 88 helicopters for a sum of more than 257 billion rubles, which is on a par with the 2019 level," it said.

In all, the company manufactured 128 helicopters in 2020 and delivered 141 new rotor wing aircraft under contract terms.

"In 2020, the portfolio of orders included 502 helicopters, with the total cost of orders amounting to 570 billion rubles (7.672 billion US dollars), which is 17% up on 2019 in terms of value," the report said.

The company also offers repair and maintenance services for its helicopters. Skilled repairs of a Mi-35M helicopter and an Ansat-U helicopter were conducted in 2020. Regional servicing centers were organized at key air bases of the Russian air forces. "The holding’s aircraft repairs enterprises conducted capital repairs of 100 helicopters in 2020," the reports specified.

Besides, the Russian Helicopters Holding delivered 37 new helicopters to state customers last year.

"In this segment, the holding still held 100% of the market in 2020. All budgetary targets in terms of supplies of new helicopter equipment to the domestic market were met in full. Overall, according to the results of the year, state customers received 37 new helicopters," the report says.