Russian economy passed pandemic test — expert center

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s progress in the IMD rating of competitiveness of leading global economies from 50th to 45th position evidences that the national economy managed to relatively efficiently pass the pandemic test, team leader of the Center for Strategic Research Natalia Safina told TASS.

"Russia’s move within the rating framework in 2021 can be characterized as the recovery of positions — Russia already was 45th in 2018-2019. On the one side, it evidences the economy managed to relatively efficiently "pass the test" of the pandemic. On the other side, current positions show so far that the qualitative push is required across the range of metrics to reach higher positions," the expert said.