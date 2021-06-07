Russian Export Center enters into contracts worth $46 mln via foreign agent companies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) entered into export contracts worth $46 mln with the help of agent companies abroad in seven months as the mechanism was enforced, REC General Director Veronika Nikishina told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The pattern of the export center’s foreign chain consists of 11 representative offices of the Russian Export Center, export support groups in Russian trade missions, as well as the work with agents that was started at the end of 2020, she said.

"We search for residents from foreign countries, including our fellow citizens living abroad and ready to promote our export, and invite them to become our partners," Nikishina said, adding that those people "are providers of [Russian] exports via communication with exporters." "We just kicked off this third approach, but we have already entered into export contracts worth $46 mln [in seven months of the mechanism’s work]," she explained.