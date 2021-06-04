RDIF attracted 370 bln rubles ($5.08 bln) to Russian economy in 2020 - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) attracted 370 billion rubles ($5.08 bln) to the country's economy over the past year, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the international investment community and foreign manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In total, last year, together with partners, RDIF attracted 370 billion rubles to the domestic economy," the head of state said, noting that this is a good result for such a difficult year.

Putin also highlighted a number of other significant results of RDIF's work in terms of investing in advanced technologies.

"I mean investments in artificial intelligence projects, in the development of digital educational platforms, as well as the launch of the Algorithmics International School of Mathematics and Programming, which is the first project of the Russian-Chinese Technological Investment Fund," he said.

The President added that RDIF's investments were also allocated for the development of green energy, logistics and transport infrastructure.