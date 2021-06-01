Risks remain as oil demand and prices recover, Russian official says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The crude oil market is recovering but uncertainty risks are still present, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak says on Tuesday at the OPEC+ monitoring committee’s meeting.

"We see the demand has grown, prices have stabilized. Nevertheless, we see risks of high uncertainty are still present," Novak says.

The OPEC+ monitoring committee recommended agreement members to keep the plan approved in April on oil production recovery by 2.1 mln barrels daily during May - July.