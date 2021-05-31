Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session on June 4

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. He added that Putin would also take part in the ensuing discussion.

According to the Kremlin official, at present, Putin is still working in Sochi and is preparing for the SPIEF event.

"On Friday this week, there will be a whole forum day [at SPIEF], there will be a speech by the President at the plenary session and then a moderated discussion with the participation of the Emir of Qatar [Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani] and Chancellor of Austria [Sebastian Kurz]," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Kremlin press secretary announced that Putin would be attending the SPIEF plenary session in person, and foreign leaders would take part by video link.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 2-5, it will be held in person in compliance with all epidemiological security measures. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together again. The economy of a new reality." More than a hundred discussion panels are scheduled.