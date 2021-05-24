Russia interested in closer economic cooperation with foreign partners, says Putin

"The Russian Federation is interested in closer economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with partners in other regions. We are ready to share our experience in areas such as healthcare and digitalization, and to work with partners to build better telecommunications, energy, and transport infrastructure. We also recognize the importance of addressing key issues facing the environment and climate," according to the president’s message released on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, noting that Moscow is interested in closer economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with its foreign partners and ready to share experience in various areas.

The president urged to endeavor to build equal, constructive partnerships between members of the global community and expand business ties on a number of levels to effectively tackle today’s critical global challenges and achieve sustainable development. "We have long worked towards these ends through the Eurasian Economic Union, promoting principles of free trade, and facilitating mutually beneficial investments and common technological development," he noted.

Speaking about the participation of public officials and heads of largest corporations and banks in the Forum, Putin emphasized the need for open, constructive dialogue to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely restricted international ties. "Other socioeconomic issues such as poverty relief, improving education opportunities, expanding employment and prospects for labor markets, as well as addressing violations of fair competition principles also require careful attention," he added.

"I firmly believe that the agreements reached at the Forum will contribute to the development of international relations and facilitate the implementation of new economic projects for the benefit of all our countries and peoples," President noted.

SPIEF has been held since 1997, and since 2006, it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has also attended each event.

The Forum is set to take place on June 2-5, 2021. It will be held in strict accordance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year’s theme is ‘Together Again - Economy of New Reality’.