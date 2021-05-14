Russian PM calls on UN to curb protectionism, abandon unilateral economic sanctions

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called on the United Nations to take measures to curb protectionism throughout the world and to abandon unilateral economic sanctions.

"In addition to protecting people's lives and health, the United Nations must consolidate the efforts of the international community to address, among other things, the economic consequences of the pandemic. We think it necessary to ensure efficient cooperation within the multilateral trading system, to take concrete measures to curb protectionism and to abandon unilateral economic sanctions," Mishustin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

"It is very important to achieve the goals of sustainable development laid out by the United Nations," he stressed.

Mishustin identified environmental protection, the fight against hunger, and bridging the digital divide as global challenges for the organization. "I am ready to discuss with you these and other important topics that are high on the priority list of Russia’s cooperation with the United Nations," he added.