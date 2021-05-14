Russia committed to strengthening UN’s role in international affairs, PM Mishustin says

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of strengthening the United Nations’ leading role in international affairs and believes it is essential to use its capabilities to respond to global challenges to the full extent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

"I would like to point out once again that Russia is in favor of strengthening the leading role of the UN in world affairs. We believe it is necessary to use the capabilities of the United Nations in a collective response to global challenges and threats to the full extent," he stressed.