UN Security Council to hold open session on Israel and Gaza Strip on May 16

UNITED NATIONS, May 14. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an open session to discuss the escalation of tensions in the area of the Palestine-Israel conflict on May 16, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza on Sunday. The U.S. will continue to actively engage in diplomacy at the highest levels to try to de-escalate tensions," she wrote on Twitter.

It was reported that the session would be held in an open format, and it will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time). UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland is set to address the session.