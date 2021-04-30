Trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan reaches record level

KAZAN, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted a significant increase in trade between Russia and Turkmenistan, despite the coronavirus pandemic. He promised that Russia will hold all cultural events in Turkmenistan that were planned earlier, but were postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, last year due to the pandemic, we had to postpone several joint planned cultural events. As the epidemiological situation normalizes, of course, we will definitely hold the Days of Culture and the Week of Russian Cinema in Turkmenistan, as well as tours of leading theaters," Mishustin said.

"Russia is sincerely interested in strengthening friendship, good-neighborly relations, partnership, mutual economic development with Turkmenistan," Mishustin added. According to him, Moscow would like to "boost bilateral cooperation, create the necessary conditions for restarting promising joint projects and initiatives in various areas of the economy."

According to the Prime Minister, the two countries "have made serious progress in the sphere of trade, despite the crisis and global processes that do not easily affect mutual relations." He cited data from Russian statistics, which indicate that mutual trade increased by almost 40% compared to 2019 and approached around $1 bln. "This is a record level over the past five years," Mishustin stressed.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow stressed that the country "pays great attention to cooperation with Russia, the main factor in the dynamic development of relations is an open, friendly political dialogue between the presidents of the two countries." According to him, interaction is developing in all sectors.