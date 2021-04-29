Completion of Nord Stream 2 construction depends on various factors, says Gazprom Export

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Completion of the Nord Stream 2 construction depends on various factors, including the weather, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said at Investor Day on Thursday.

"When the construction of the whole sea section will be completed depends on a number factors, such as weather conditions, the operations period and so on. All works are being fulfilled in full compliance with the permits granted," she said.

The construction of the gas pipeline is continuing despite a strong sanctions pressure, Burmistrova added.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed. As of March 31, the gas pipeline was 95% completed, with 121 kilometers left to be laid.