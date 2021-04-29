Putin: Insinuations around Nord Stream 2 associated with attempts at unfair competition

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 29. / TASS /. The insinuations surrounding Nord Stream 2 are related to attempts at unfair competition, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with representatives of the French business community, which took place via videoconference on Thursday.

"We know that, unfortunately, there are a lot of various kinds of political speculations around this project, but I want to emphasize again - this is a purely economic project that has nothing to do with the current political situation," President Putin said. He noted that many conversations around this gas pipeline "are primarily associated with attempts of unfair competition on the European market."