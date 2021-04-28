Mexico to launch Russian Sputnik V jab’s production in May

MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 jab’s production in Mexico will begin in May, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

"Sputnik V [vaccine] is saving Mexican lives and shows great results on safety and efficacy. Production in Mexico to start as early as May," the statement reads.

Furthermore, more than 1 mln Mexicans have already been inoculated with the Russian drug, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

Mexico uses Sputnik V to protect the elderly population. Another batch of the vaccine was delivered to the Latin American country last week.