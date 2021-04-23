Kremlin confirms agreement to fully resume flights between Russia, Egypt

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed the agreement to fully resume flights between Russia and Egypt, including with Egyptian resorts.

"Yes. We are preparing a statement now," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier on Friday the official representative of the office of the head of the Egyptian state, Bassam Rada, said following a telephone conversation between presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, that they agreed to fully resume flights between the airports of the two countries, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh," he said.