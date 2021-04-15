Russia’s Finance Ministry drafting bill to maintain online shareholders meetings

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry is working on a bill that would make it possible to maintain online shareholders meetings after the pandemic, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told a conference on Thursday.

"Russia, much like many other countries, has moved to holding shareholder meetings online. Currently, we are drafting a bill that will make it possible to do it not only during crisis years, but in the future as well," Moiseev stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law at the end of February on prolonging the possibility of holding absentee meetings of shareholders and of participants of limited liability companies (LLC) for the current year. The document enables the continuation into 2021 of the possibility of holding online general shareholders meetings which include issues of electing the board of directors and a number of other corporate actions on the agenda.