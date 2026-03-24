Qatar to lose over 60% of energy exports due to Israel-US-Iran conflict

CAIRO, March 24. /TASS/. Qatar Energy, the state-owned oil and gas company, could lose approximately 63% of its energy exports due to the unfolding conflict in the Middle East, according to TASS calculations.

According to Qatar Energy CEO Saad bin Sharid al-Kaabi, Qatari gas condensate exports will fall by approximately 24%, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 13%, helium by 14%, and naphtha and sulfur by 6%. As a result, Qatar's total energy exports will fall by 63%.

Earlier, Qatar Energy declared force majeure on contracts for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Belgium, Italy, China, and South Korea.

Qatar is one of the world's three largest LNG exporters. The Ras Laffan industrial cluster, located in the north of the country, approximately 80 km from Doha, houses the country's main gas liquefaction, storage, and shipping facilities. The complex's infrastructure includes 14 LNG trains with a total capacity of approximately 77 million tons per year.