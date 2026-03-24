Iraqi Kurdistan president slams attack on Kurdish fighters in Iraq as ‘direct aggression’

TUNIS, March 24. /TASS/. The Iranian missile attack that killed six Kurdish Peshmerga troops in Iraq is "a direct aggression against the country’s sovereignty," Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani said.

"We resolutely condemn the Iranian missile strike targeting the Peshmerga positions in the Soran area. Several of our heroic fighters were killed, and others were injured," the Rudaw TV channel quoted him as saying. "This attack is nothing but direct aggression against the country’s sovereignty," the politician emphasized.

In turn, the region’s prime minister Masrour Barzani urged "the federal government and the international community to put an end to these hostile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan."