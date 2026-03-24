Trump threatens Iran with destruction of $10 billion power plant

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has again warned Iran that the American military can destroy a $10 billion power plant there.

"We can do whatever we want," he said. "And as you know today we were going to have the privilege of shooting down a very big electric generation plant, one of the biggest in the world, and one shot to the right location ends the plant, it collapses, and we held off based on the fact that we're negotiating."

Speaking about ending the conflict, he said: "If we can end this without more lives being down, without knocking out $10 billion dollar electric plants that are brand new and the apple of their eye, I'd like to be able to do that."

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) earlier said that Israel and the United States had attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran anew. According to the organization, the station was not damaged, and there were no casualties among the staff. The first strike was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the plant in the evening of March 17. Iran notified the IAEA about the incident, whose head, Rafael Grossi, called for maximum restraint to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

On March 21, Trump said the United States will destroy various power plants in Iran, starting with the largest, if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully open to navigation in 48 hours. On March 23, he wrote on Truth Social the United States and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. He also said he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone attacks on the republic's energy infrastructure for five days. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had not held any talks with Washington, but had outlined its position to the mediators.