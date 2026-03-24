IRGC says it hit Israeli satellite communications stations, US bases in Middle East

CAIRO, March 24. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) claims it has attacked satellite communications stations of the Israeli army and a number of US military bases in the Middle East.

"Strikes were delivered on satellite communications stations used by the Israeli military, as well as on the Al-Azraq, Sheikh Isa (in Jordan and Bahrain, respectively - TASS), Ali Al Salem, and Arifjan (in Kuwait - TASS) bases," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim agency, adding that its missiles "successfully struck their targets." No further details were provided.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.