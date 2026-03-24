Israel, US carry out new strike on Bushehr NPP, station sustains no damage — AEOI

CAIRO, March 24. /TASS/. Israel and the United States have carried out a new strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southwestern Iran, the station was not damaged, and there were no casualties among the staff, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported.

According to its data, the projectile fell on the territory of the NPP, but according to preliminary estimates, there is no damage to the facility itself, and no technical malfunctions are being recorded.

The first strike in the immediate vicinity of the Bushehr NPP power unit in Iran was carried out on the evening of March 17. Iran notified the IAEA of the incident, and its Director General Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.