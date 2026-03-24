Explosive-laden insoles intercepted and other terrorist plots foiled: FSB hard at work

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported thwarting a series of potential high-profile terrorist attacks in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

In addition, the FSB has seized a shipment of heated shoe insoles rigged with explosives, which arrived from Poland and was destined for the special military operation zone.

TASS has compiled the main information known at this moment.

Thwarting plotted terrorist attacks in Moscow

- The FSB received information that the Ukrainian special services are preparing to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts in Moscow and the Moscow Region against critical facilities, government officials, Russian Defense Ministry servicemen, and law enforcement personnel, the press office reported.

- In order to thwart these criminal plots, employees of the Russian Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry, and the Federal National Guard Service were put on high alert.

Thwarting enemy plot to buy drones

- The FSB has stymied an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to purchase fiber-optic drones from a Moscow enterprise for use in terrorist attacks in the capital.

- The Russian Armed Forces use these UAVs to procure units and destroy enemy equipment. These fiber-optic drones can carry up to 20 kilograms of cargo.

- The FSB emphasized that, had the Ukrainian special services succeeded, they would have equipped the drones with explosives, turning them into a powerful terrorist weapon to be used against designated Moscow facilities.

Seized shipment of explosive-laden heated shoe insoles

- The Russian Federal Security Service has intercepted a shipment of heated shoe insoles rigged with explosives, which arrived from Poland and was destined for the special military operation zone.

- According to the press office, a foreign national born in 1994 has been detained in Russia. He was involved in the smuggling of weapons to Russia from Poland through Belarus, organized by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

- A Ukrainian handler ordered the man to receive a shipment of 504 improvised explosive devices disguised as heated shoe insoles through a logistics company in Moscow.

- The shoe insoles were supposed to be sent to Russian troops stationed in the special military operation zone disguised as humanitarian aid.

- The FSB’s bomb experts have concluded that every explosive device contains the equivalent of 1.5 grams of TNT.

- The FSB explained that when connected to a power source, the shoe insoles would have detonated, maiming soldiers.

- The press office released a video showing the foreign national's detention. He was detained following a car inspection.

- According to the detainee, he works in logistics and came to Moscow because a client ordered six boxes of shoe insoles to be delivered there.

FSB warning

- The Ukrainian special services camouflage explosives as household items, the FSB press office warned.

- According to its information, the explosives were previously disguised as electric stoves, manicure instruments, beauty products, perfume kits, power banks, speakers, religious icons, church utensils, car parts, paving slabs, and goggles for FPV drones.

- In this regard, the FSB once again advised citizens to be watch out for suspicious objects and contact authorities if they find out their personal data has been leaked, or if email accounts, social media accounts, messaging apps, and other internet services are hacked.