At least 74% of surveyed Russians trust Putin — FOM

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in the country’s President, Vladimir Putin, stands at 74%, based on the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

The survey was held between May 29 and 31, among 1,500 respondents.

"74% of Russians expressed trust in Vladimir Putin. The majority of respondents (74%) also believe that he is performing his duties as head of state well," the social service noted in its statement.

A positive assessment of the government's work was given by 47% of survey participants. 53% of respondents stated that the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin, is doing a good job.

The level of support for "United Russia" was 38%, the Communist Party - 9%, the LDPR - 8%, "New People" - 7%, and "A Just Russia" - 3%.