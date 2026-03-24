MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian intelligence agencies give orders to their saboteurs using foreign messengers, including Telegram, long-time Russian security officer Andrey Pirozhkov said.

"Ukrainian intelligence officers use Telegram, WhatsApp and other foreign messengers to coordinate the activities of bombers. The owners of these messaging services ignore requests from Russian law enforcement agencies, complicating efforts to identify those involved in these criminal activities in a timely manner," he pointed out.

Pirozhkov specified that the priority targets of attacks include Russian service members, government officials, journalists, public figures, and sometimes even bombers themselves. According to the expert, Ukrainian intelligence agencies lose interest in their couriers as soon as they get caught or detonate their bomb.