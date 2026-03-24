Losses of Russia’s coal industry may reach $7.13 bln in 2026 in stress scenario

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The losses of Russia’s coal industry in 2026 may reach 576 bln rubles ($7.13 bln) if market conditions remain at the level of the Q4 2025, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told reporters.

He recalled that the ministry had forecast the sector’s loss in 2025 at 360 bln rubles ($4.46 bln). However, according to Rosstat, the net loss of coal companies amounted to 408 bln rubles ($5.05 bln).

"For 2026 <…> we conducted an analysis of what would happen if exchange rate conditions, the key interest rate and prices remain at the level of the fourth quarter of 2025 and we received such stress scenario. The stress scenario showed a loss of 576 bln rubles," Islamov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian government extended a deferral for coal industry companies on mineral extraction tax payments, as well as a deferral on insurance premium payments until the end of April.