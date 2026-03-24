Fesco, Vietnam’s VIMC agree on cooperation in maritime shipping

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Fesco and Vietnam’s VIMC have agreed on cooperation in maritime shipping, logistics services and port cooperation, the company said. The agreement was signed as part of the Russian-Vietnamese Business Forum.

"Transport Group Fesco (part of the management group of Rosatom State Corporation) and Vietnam’s state-owned Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperation in maritime shipping, logistics services, and port cooperation," the statement said.

The parties intend to expand cooperation to develop maritime container transportation between Asian countries and promote Fesco services in Vietnam and in international markets where VIMC operates. In addition, special attention will be given to port cooperation, including with VIMC marine terminals and the consideration of calls by Fesco container ships at Vietnam’s Cai Mep port.

As part of the development of domestic maritime services between Vietnamese ports Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong and Da Nang, the parties also plan to establish joint operations. In addition, the partnership includes the development of projects in transport and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.

The Russian company noted that since 2022 the group has been developing the regular Fesco Vietnam Direct Line maritime service, which connects the ports of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City with Vladivostok. "In addition, Fesco also carries out intermodal container transportation between Vietnam, central regions of Russia, and CIS countries," the statement said.