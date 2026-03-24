Trump tried to gauge if Iran ready for ceasefire via Pakistani intermediary — newspaper

TEHRAN, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump attempted to assess Iran’s readiness to end the war through a Pakistani intermediary but received a firm response, the Tehran Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

"Trump tried to gauge Iran’s readiness to end the war through a Pakistani intermediary but faced a coordinated and decisive response," the source told the publication.

According to him, Iran does not consider either US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff or entrepreneur Jared Kushner, who previously acted as negotiators with the Iranian side, worthy of exchanging communications with the US.