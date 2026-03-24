About 25 new brands may enter Russian market this year — analysts

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Around 25 new brands may enter the Russian market in 2026 compared with 43 in 2025, according to materials from Nikoliers.

"In 2026, up to 25 new brands (10 foreign and 15 Russian) may enter the Russian market compared with 43 in 2025, while closures will also continue (up to 20 brands may leave the market in 2026)," the statement said.

According to analysts, since the beginning of 2026 not a single new brand has entered the Russian market, while seven have left. For comparison, in the Q1 of 2025, 12 new brands entered the Russian market, including eight Russian ones.

It was noted that the vacancy rate in shopping centers increased by 0.9 percentage points in the first three months of 2026 to 7.5%, mainly due to the release of space in large-format properties. According to analysts’ forecasts, the indicator will remain in the range of 7-8% during the year.

Experts believe that retailers will face a restrained pace of development in 2026: brands are abandoning active expansion, minimizing new flagship store openings and focusing on developing existing locations. Large retailers will also optimize their portfolios, mainly by closing unprofitable locations. Experiments with formats, product assortments, as well as collaborations with other brands and segments will continue.