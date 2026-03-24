Blow to non-proliferation regime and IAEA acknowledgement: Russian diplomat’s statements

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has effectively acknowledged that the strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant posed a threat to the physical integrity of the facility, Russian Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov told a briefing.

He noted that the United States’ actions against Iran have dealt a heavy blow to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Acknowledgement by the IAEA

The IAEA has acknowledged that the strike on the Bushehr NPP threatened its physical integrity.

Several days ago, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, for the first time, "clearly linked the events unfolding in Iran to the seven pillars of nuclear safety": "In effect, he thereby pointed out that these pillars are being violated. This primarily concerns the first pillar, referring to the physical integrity of nuclear facilities."

Now, nuclear sites "indeed, are targets for attacks": "It was hard to imagine some time ago, but now this is becoming a routine thing,."

The IAEA’s presence at the ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency will not be present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) forever: "As soon as the military situation improves, this will probably be revised."

The IAEA chief has said more than once that "now the Agency cannot withdraw, but, naturally, its employees will not remain at the facility indefinitely."

Violations of non-proliferation principles

The United States’ actions in Iran violate the non-proliferation regime: "Naturally, what the Americans and the Israelis have done constitutes a strong blow on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, on the nuclear non-proliferation regime."

Signatories to the NPT Treaty are unlikely to breach the non-proliferation regime, but this may happen as a result of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran: "It seems unlikely to me that any of the participants in the non-proliferation regime will violate it in the near future, but this can happen, including as a result of the US-Israeli aggression, and this is a fact of life."

French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statements indicate that Paris is about to join the nuclear arms race: "The French president’s statement reveal that, at least in its national capacity, France is going to plunge into the nuclear arms race. This was announced publicly."

This will be an "absolutely non-transparent process," because this will be a serious shift in France’s position "compared to what we have got used to."