LUGANSK, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital in the Zaporozhye Region was not a mistake, but a planned strike, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

On Tuesday, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said the Ukrainian Armed Forces had carried out a drone strike on the intensive care unit of the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital. The majority of patients had been taken to shelters, so there were no casualties.

"The Ukrainian army attacked an ICU ward. This is not a mistake, this is a deliberate pattern. While the Ukrainian commanders are sending letters to the UN and complaining about ‘Russia targeting civilians,’ their own drones are hitting intensive care units. On March 24, the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital came under attack. It was a deliberate strike. On an ICU ward. A place with patients in critical condition, where every minute counts," Kiselyov said.

The expert believes that Kiev will describe the incident as a targeting error, an operator mistake, or attribute it to a Russian drone. "But we know this pattern. When you cannot stop an army on the battlefield, you start striking hospitals, schools, and residential buildings. There is only one goal, to spark panic on the home front. It will not work," Kiselyov noted.