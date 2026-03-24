Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 69

BUENOS AIRES, March 25. /TASS/. The death toll from the crash of a Hercules C-130 military transport aircraft in Colombia has risen to 69, the Colombian armed forces reported.

"After collecting and verifying information, it was established that there were 126 people on board the aircraft: 11 crew members from the Colombian Air Force, 113 army personnel, and two members of the national police. Of these, 57 were injured and, unfortunately, 69 died as a result of this tragic incident," they said.

Earlier, 66 deaths were reported. The injured were transferred to hospitals.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo. The defense ministry ruled out the possibility it was hit by armed groups.