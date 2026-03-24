Iran blocks container ship SELEN from passing through Strait of Hormuz — IRGC Navy

TUNIS, March 24. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) has turned back the container ship SELEN in the Strait of Hormuz due to the lack of a passage permit, IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri reported.

"The container ship SELEN was intercepted by the IRGC Navy for failing to comply with legal protocols and lacking permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on X, noting that the passing of any vessel through this waterway requires thorough coordination with Iranian authorities.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.