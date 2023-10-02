Ukrainian drone downed over Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone was downed over the Trubchevsky District of the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"An attempted Ukrainian drone terror attack was thwarted. A fixed-wing drone was downed by Russian Defense Ministry air defense systems over the Trubchevsky District. No injuries or damage was caused," the governor said, adding that emergency services are working at the scene.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry specified that the drone was destroyed at 23:30 on October 2.