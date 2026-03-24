Israel strikes Iran’s largest explosives production facility in Isfahan

TEL AVIV, March 24. /TASS/. During another wave of airstrikes on Iran, Israel attacked an explosives production facility in Isfahan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF confirms that it struck the most central production site for explosive materials in Iran, where the Iranian regime developed and produced explosive materials for various of weapons," it said, adding that the site had previously been targeted during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025. "In recent months, activity by the Iranian regime to restore its capabilities at the site was identified."

"Moreover, today (Tuesday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck dozens of Iranian regime targets using more than 120 munitions, including ballistic missile launching sites, weapons production sites, and air defense systems," it said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.