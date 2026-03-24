EC postpones publication of ban on Russian oil imports for EU countries

BRUSSELS, March 24. /TASS/. The European Commission cannot yet set a precise date for the publication of a draft ban on Russian oil imports for EU countries, European Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at a briefing in Brussels.

"I don’t have, first of all, a definite date to give. What I can reassure you of is that we remain committed to making this proposal. What the President of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen - TASS) has been very clear about is that going back to importing Russian energy would be repeating a mistake of the past," she said.

Initially, April 15 was discussed, but the ban clause has now disappeared from the European Commission's agenda. Itkonen noted in this regard that the EC's agenda is "preliminary" and the European Commission is "looking for a new date."

Earlier, von der Leyen stated that the European Commission does not intend to allow EU countries to import Russian energy resources, even in the event of power outages in Europe. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the EU would not "import as much as one molecule from Russia."

All this is happening against the backdrop of Brussels' conflict with Budapest and Bratislava. On January 27, Kiev blocked Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. In response, both countries blocked €90 billion in military financing from Europe to Ukraine, as well as the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.