Russia, Ukraine getting close to settlement deal, says Trump

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he believes that Moscow and Kiev are getting close to a deal and hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will ultimately meet.

"Like to see President Putin and President Zelensky sit down," he said when asked what he wants to get done before the midterms in November. "I mean, I think they're getting close, but I've been saying that for a while."

"You'll find out that hatred is not good for making deals. These are people that they don't like each other very much," he added.