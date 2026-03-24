No talks between Iran and Washington during US aggression — Iran’s ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. There are no direct contacts between Iran and the United States during the ongoing Washington’s aggression, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on the air of Channel One.

"Yes, for over 20 days of the aggression that is now taking place - the inhuman aggression of these two countries against Iran - we have had no negotiations with them," the diplomat noted.

Jalali said that the information disseminated by Washington about contacts is only an element of psychological warfare. According to him, such messages are a psychological trick. The ambassador added that such statements serve the purpose of "calming the energy sector" while continuing the war.